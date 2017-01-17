Olathe woman sentenced for theft from parent teacher group
A 45-year-old Olathe woman was placed on probation for stealing more than $34,000 from the parent teacher organization of an Overland Park middle school. Christine Glover was sentenced Monday for the theft from the organization at Pleasant Ridge Middle School in the Blue Valley School District.
