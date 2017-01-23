Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, ...
Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, State Street Corp, Sells SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities, iShares Russell 1000 Value, Gilead Sciences Inc Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Meritage Portfolio Management buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, State Street Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, sells SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities, iShares Russell 1000 Value, Gilead Sciences Inc, Helen Of Troy Ltd, BCE Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Portfolio Management.
