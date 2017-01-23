Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, State Street Corp, Sells SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities, iShares Russell 1000 Value, Gilead Sciences Inc Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Meritage Portfolio Management buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, State Street Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, sells SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities, iShares Russell 1000 Value, Gilead Sciences Inc, Helen Of Troy Ltd, BCE Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Portfolio Management.

