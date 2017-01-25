Lost in Yonkers to Take the Stage at the Jewish Community Center

Neil Simon 's Lost in Yonkers, one of the playwright's most iconic works, will take the stage of The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City for a five-performance run opening Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Additional evening performances are Feb. 16 and 18 as well as 2 p.m. matinee performances on Sundays Feb. 12 & 19. The White Theatre is located at in the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, KS. Lost in Yonkers is a coming-of-age story sprinkled with both comedy and drama focusing on love, responsibility and the importance of family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.