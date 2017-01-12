Kansas QB, Ryan Willis, Heading to Virginia Tech
The Virginia Tech quarterback situation got a bit more interesting Wednesday evening. Former Kansas Jayhawk QB, Ryan Willis, is transferring to Blacksburg per Dennis Dodd of CBS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gobbler Country.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|24
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
|johnson county sheriff deputy name
|Nov '16
|Vigilante
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC