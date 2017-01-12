Kansas QB, Ryan Willis, Heading to Vi...

Kansas QB, Ryan Willis, Heading to Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech quarterback situation got a bit more interesting Wednesday evening. Former Kansas Jayhawk QB, Ryan Willis, is transferring to Blacksburg per Dennis Dodd of CBS.

