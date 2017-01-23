K&M Tire To Acquire Becker Tire & Treading of Kansas

K&M Tire Inc. plans to acquire Kansas-based Becker Tire & Treading Inc. The two companies have signed a letter of intent, and when the deal closes in late February K&M immediately will sell Becker Tire's retread shop and retail operations to other already-determined buyers. The two parties announced the deal days after K&M Tire held its 2017 dealer conference in Overland Park, Kan.

