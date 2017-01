JCPRD 50 Plus Bingo continues on Feb. 8m 22

Read more: The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era

Two themed bingo sessions at two locations are being planned during February by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. "Sweetheart" is the theme for a bingo session on Feb. 8 which will take place at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell, Overland Park.

