JCPRD 50 Plus Bingo continues on Feb. 8m 22
Two themed bingo sessions at two locations are being planned during February by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. "Sweetheart" is the theme for a bingo session on Feb. 8 which will take place at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell, Overland Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|24
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
|johnson county sheriff deputy name
|Nov '16
|Vigilante
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC