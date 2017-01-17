Ice storm leaves thousands of Kansans...

Ice storm leaves thousands of Kansans without power

Several thousand people are without power in western Kansas after an ice storm coated the region during the weekend. Many local schools are closed and emergency crews are encouraging residents without power to get shelter.

