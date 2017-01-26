Faith, Love & Song Competition taking entries
In the three years since Dr. William Corporon, his grandson Reat Underwood, and Teresa LaManno lost their lives, the SevenDays-Make A Ripple, Change the World movement has continued to grow. It came to life in the aftermath of the April 13, 2014 shootings in Overland Park, Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|24
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC