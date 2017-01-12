BLACKHAWK! Hosts World Champion Shooters at 2017 SHOT Show
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - - BLACKHAWK!, a leading manufacturer of tactical and law enforcement gear, will host top competitive shooters in the Vista Outdoor booth at the 2017 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, January 17 - 20. Todd Jarrett has won four world titles, nine national titles and over 100 area and regional shooting championships.
