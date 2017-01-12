BLACKHAWK! Holsters Receive Seal of A...

BLACKHAWK! Holsters Receive Seal of Approval from NTOA

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - - BLACKHAWK!, an industry leader in tactical products, announced that several items in its holster line have received the prestigious "Member Tested and Recommended" seal of approval from the members of the National Tactical Officers Association .

