What Trump Could Do For Cities
By Joel Kotkin

What Trump Could Do For CitiesBy Joel Kotkin

Monday Dec 26 Read more: The Daily Beast

For all the talk about gentrification, the real issue has been decades of concentrated poverty - and HUD policies have done little to help change that and sometimes worsened the problem. When Donald Trump described the "devastating" conditions in America's inner cities, emphasizing poor schools and lack of jobs, he was widely denounced for portraying our urban centers in a demeaning and inaccurate way, much as he had been denounced previously for his supposed appeal to "racial exclusion" when he asked black voters "what the hell do you have to lose" by backing him.

