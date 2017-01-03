Vigil honors boy killed in house fire
Wellsville residents come together for a candlelight vigil Thursday evening outside of the town's City Hall, 411 Main St., in honor of Brex Whalen, a 6-year-old who died of injuries suffered in a house fire Tuesday night in the 200 block of Walnut Street, Wellsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|BTT
|24
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
|johnson county sheriff deputy name
|Nov '16
|Vigilante
|1
|Robin D. Creager found guilty...
|Nov '16
|KBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC