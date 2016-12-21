Sharpen driving skills and reduce insurance costs with AARP driving class
Keep your driving skills sharp while at the same time reducing your insurance rate by taking an AARP Driver Safety Course being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. Kansas insurance companies are required to offer a discount if presented with a certificate of completion of this AARP Driving Course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|BTT
|24
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 10
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov 27
|Still Wonder
|221
|johnson county sheriff deputy name
|Nov 26
|Vigilante
|1
|Robin D. Creager found guilty...
|Nov 22
|KBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC