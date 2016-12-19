Santa robbed of handmade coat in Overland Park van theft
The Kansas City Star reports that the theft happened Saturday when longtime Santa actor 62-year-old Gary Senner stopped for coffee before spending the day hearing children's Christmas wishes. While he was inside a convenience store in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, someone drove off with his van.
