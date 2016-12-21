Overland Park Police: Man rams police car, flees; officer escapes injury
Police in Overland Park say they're searching for a driver who rammed an officer's patrol car during a traffic stop, then fled as the officer fired at him. Police say the officer escaped injury during the confrontation about Wednesday morning in the Kansas City suburb.
