Mild Sahara Winds Deepen Cocoa Bear Market as Glut Returns

Read more: The Washington Post

Cocoa traders shouldn't count on West Africa's seasonal desert winds to temper forecasts for abundant supplies and offer them relief from the first bear market in five years. The Harmattan, winds from the Sahara desert that bring dry weather and coolness to the largest producing countries from December to February, will probably be weak this season, according to forecasters Commodity Weather Group, World Weather Inc. and the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

