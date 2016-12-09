Kansas boy shot by supremacist to be ...

Kansas boy shot by supremacist to be honored in Rose Bowl

Friday Dec 9

A 14-year-old boy who was killed by a white supremacist at a Jewish site in suburban Kansas City will be honored in this year's Tournament of Roses Parade. Reat Underwood was shot to death along with his grandfather, William Lewis Corporan, in April 2014 outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park by a man who wanted to kill Jews.

