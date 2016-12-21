German Shepherd recovering after nearly freezing to death in Kansas City
A nearly frozen German Shepherd was brought in to the Blue Pearl Veterinary Clinic in Overland Park, KS on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue group, the dog named Caesar is expected to survive.
