Fort Riley honors past and present cavalry
Crew members from the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, partnered with the Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard this summer at a Fort Riley training range to produce a photograph honoring the past and present cavalry. Kiowa Warrior helicopters, the squadron's primary airframe, was set for inactivation as the Army transfers the Kiowa Warriors' mission to Apaches.
