Eleanor Louise (Stone) Gooch
Eleanor Louise Gooch, age 91, a longtime resident of Gardner, Kan and a dedicated Child of God, passed peacefully at the Hospice House of Olathe Medical Center on Friday evening, December 16, 2016. She was the loving wife of John B. Gooch, who departed this life in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|BTT
|24
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 10
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov 27
|Still Wonder
|221
|johnson county sheriff deputy name
|Nov 26
|Vigilante
|1
|Robin D. Creager found guilty...
|Nov 22
|KBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC