Eleanor Louise (Stone) Gooch

Eleanor Louise Gooch, age 91, a longtime resident of Gardner, Kan and a dedicated Child of God, passed peacefully at the Hospice House of Olathe Medical Center on Friday evening, December 16, 2016. She was the loving wife of John B. Gooch, who departed this life in 1992.

