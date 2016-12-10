Come (W)rap up Hanukkah with Jewish Family Services' Holiday Project

As part of its annual Hanukkah Holiday Project, JFS will host a Wrapping Party on Thursday evening, Dec. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Jewish Community Campus Social Hall, 5801 W. 115th St., in Overland Park. This year Hanukkah begins at sundown on Saturday, Dec. 24. Shiny papers and brightly-colored ribbons and bows will be abundance as volunteers wrap donated gifts for hundreds of individuals and families facing tough economic times.

