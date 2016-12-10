Come (W)rap up Hanukkah with Jewish Family Services' Holiday Project
As part of its annual Hanukkah Holiday Project, JFS will host a Wrapping Party on Thursday evening, Dec. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Jewish Community Campus Social Hall, 5801 W. 115th St., in Overland Park. This year Hanukkah begins at sundown on Saturday, Dec. 24. Shiny papers and brightly-colored ribbons and bows will be abundance as volunteers wrap donated gifts for hundreds of individuals and families facing tough economic times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|BTT
|24
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 10
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov 27
|Still Wonder
|221
|johnson county sheriff deputy name
|Nov 26
|Vigilante
|1
|Robin D. Creager found guilty...
|Nov 22
|KBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC