BOE selects DLR as new architect
Each firm gave 35-minute presentations to make a case for why it would be the best fit for the school district moving forward with a second bond election. On Monday, the board was ready to make its decision, selecting the DLR Group of Overland Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|BTT
|24
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 10
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov 27
|Still Wonder
|221
|johnson county sheriff deputy name
|Nov 26
|Vigilante
|1
|Robin D. Creager found guilty...
|Nov 22
|KBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC