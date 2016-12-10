A Pok mon Go present is on the way, and ita s way bigger than a Pidgey
The maker of Pokemon Go is planning something big to fend off cold weather and boredom with the game, and that holiday gift could arrive as early as Monday. Niantic Labs has a big announcement coming Monday , when it plans to detail new Pokemon coming into the game, probably from Generation 2 and in the vicinity of 100 new creatures.
