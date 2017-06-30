I-35 pursuit ends in arrest at Ottawa
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Ottawa Police Department assisted the Burlington Police Department, the Coffey County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol in apprehending the driver of a 2004 Honda Civic that was reported stolen in Shawnee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|@KrisKetz: 1 man dead - man hit by train - 6th ... (Jun '11)
|Jun 11
|Ex light
|6
|Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s...
|Apr '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC