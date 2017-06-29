Sunflower Elementary celebrates opening with ceremony
Sunflower Elementary staff, led by music teacher Alan Cunningham, center, cut the ribbon Saturday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the new school and the playground equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|@KrisKetz: 1 man dead - man hit by train - 6th ... (Jun '11)
|Jun 11
|Ex light
|6
|Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s...
|Apr '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC