Second anonymous donor gives $50,000 for teen park

Saturday Jun 17

The City of Ottawa reported it had received a second, $50,000 anonymous donation through the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation for Goppert Teen Park, south of 15th Street and Kanza Park, Ottawa.

