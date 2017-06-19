Second anonymous donor gives $50,000 for teen park
The City of Ottawa reported it had received a second, $50,000 anonymous donation through the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation for Goppert Teen Park, south of 15th Street and Kanza Park, Ottawa.
