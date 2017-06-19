Reed receives jail time in vehicular homicide case
A former Ottawa University football player will spend the next six months in the Franklin County Detention Center after being sentenced Monday in Franklin County District Court, 301 S. Main St., Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|@KrisKetz: 1 man dead - man hit by train - 6th ... (Jun '11)
|Jun 11
|Ex light
|6
|Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s...
|Apr '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC