One killed after Winnebago crashes on Kansas highway

A 67-year-old Arizona man died after the Winnebago camper he was driving veered off of I-35 in Franklin County on Thursday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Chester P. Sobota of Apache Junction was headed north on the highway toward Ottawa when the camper went off the left side of the road and become airborne before sliding to a stop in the median shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sobota was pulling a 2002 Jeep Wrangler behind the Winnebago.

