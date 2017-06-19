Kalmar invests in parts facilities upgrades
Kalmar announced it has completed projects to enhance operational capabilities, efficiencies and safety at two of its parts facilities in the U.S. The first project was at the parts operation in Ottawa, KS, expanding the primary warehouse to 9,500 sq. ft., resulting in 40% more capacity for pallet storage and five additional packaging stations.
