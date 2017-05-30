City band offers outlet for musicians...

City band offers outlet for musicians, young or old

The Ottawa City Band performs "Flying Tigers" by David Shaffer during this first performance of the summer season Tuesday night in City Park, Fifth and Main streets.

Ottawa, KS

