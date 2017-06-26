Ask Jodie: River cabins provided week...

Ask Jodie: River cabins provided weekend respite

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: OttawaHerald.com

QUESTION: Back in the 1960s and 1970s, there used to be a couple of weekend communities along the river, one somewhere between Pomona and Ottawa, and another just north of Rantoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
@KrisKetz: 1 man dead - man hit by train - 6th ... (Jun '11) Jun 11 Ex light 6
News Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s... Apr '17 Concerned citizen 1
Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16) Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Franklin County District Court Feb '17 scammedbad 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Fingering yourself (Jun '12) Jul '16 AJC 13
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
See all Ottawa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Forum Now

Ottawa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ottawa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Ottawa, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC