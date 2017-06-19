Ask Jodie: New mural pays homage to Ottawa's history, resources
Lance Badeaux, a wastewater and water distribution maintenance worker with the City of Ottawa, works on his painting on the bulk water building just south of Tecumseh Street last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|@KrisKetz: 1 man dead - man hit by train - 6th ... (Jun '11)
|Jun 11
|Ex light
|6
|Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s...
|Apr '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC