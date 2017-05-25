UPDATED: Police determine man was not trying to abduct child; no arrests made
An unidentified man who was reported to have grabbed an approximately 11-year-old boy on Seventh Street and forced him into his truck was not attempting to abduct the child, the Ottawa Police Department determined after questioning the man who was the boy's father.
