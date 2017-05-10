Training center to be named for fallen deputy
In honor of a sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty, the training facility at the Franklin County Criminal Justice Center will be dedicated the "Deputy Samuel A. Smith Memorial Training Center."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s...
|Apr 20
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC