Teen raising $4,000 so peers can atte...

Teen raising $4,000 so peers can attend promotion

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: OttawaHerald.com

The problem? They can't participate in their promotion May 11 unless their balances are cleared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s... Apr 20 Concerned citizen 1
Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16) Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Franklin County District Court Feb '17 scammedbad 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Fingering yourself (Jun '12) Jul '16 AJC 13
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
See all Ottawa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Forum Now

Ottawa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ottawa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ottawa, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC