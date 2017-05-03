Speakers share life's purpose at pro-life fundraiser
Ryan Bomberger, co-founder of The Radiance Foundation and pro-life advocate, tells a packed Schendel Conference Center Tuesday night at Ottawa University, 1001 S. Cedar St., Ottawa, that even though he was conceived in rape, his mother chose to birth him.
