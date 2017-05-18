Ottawa named playful city for eighth year
For the eighth year, the City of Ottawa has been named a 2017 Playful City USA by the national nonprofit KaBOOM! "We're not just Victorian buildings, but we're a community that loves to play, and bike, and exercise, and be healthy," Wynndee Lee, director of community development for the city, said.
