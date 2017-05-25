Main, K-68 intersection to undergo improvements
The K-68 and Main Street intersection will receive an upgrade as the City of Ottawa and Kansas Department of Transportation plan to widen the intersection for truck traffic and add new traffic signals, crosswalk buttons and new crosswalks.
