Kansas legislature moves to strengthen sex trafficking laws
The Kansas House sent a bill to Gov. Sam Brownback's desk Monday that strengthens the state's sex trafficking laws and adds new statutes aimed at preventing the exploitation of children. New crimes, including the use of a communication devise for the purpose of sex trafficking or exploitation of children, and promoting sex tourism, give prosecutors "more tools in the toolbox" when charging sex trafficking an related offenses, Rep. Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa.
