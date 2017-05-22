Kansas House advances bill clarifying...

Kansas House advances bill clarifying release of sexually violent offenders

Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas House Monday advanced for the second time legislation designed to clarify the process for those committed to hospitals under the state's sexually violent predators act to petition for review and release. The bill would require an annual review of all those committed to state hospitals as sexually violent offenders to determine if they are eligible for either conditional or transitional release.

