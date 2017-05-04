Kalmar, TransPower unveil electric terminal tractor at ACT Expo
LONG BEACH. Kalmar USA and TransPower have announced they will enter into a 5-year supply agreement and showcase a joint-effort zero emission, battery-electric version of Kalmar's Ottawa T2 terminal tractor here at the Advanced Clean Technology Expo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s...
|Apr 20
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC