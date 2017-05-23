Intersection improvements
The K-68 and Main Street intersection could be under construction soon. The City of Ottawa and Kansas Department of Transportation are partnering to widen the intersection for truck traffic and put up new traffic signals to make it more pedestrian friendly.
