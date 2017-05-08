Group details benefits of KanCare expansion
Matt Heyn, Ransom Memorial Hospital CEO, said KanCare expansion would be a big benefit to community hospitals across the state, not just RMH, 1301 S. Main St., Ottawa, which is one of the largest employers in Franklin County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s...
|Apr 20
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC