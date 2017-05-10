Friday marks 80-year-old elementary's last day
Flipping through the pages of an old yearbook, Eric Vogeler remembers his days as an elementary student Saturday at Eugene Field, 720 S. Tremont Ave., Ottawa, during a farewell celebration for the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s...
|Apr 20
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC