Flood covers North Ottawa in #throwback
A May 16, 1898, flood of the Marais des Cygnes River covers North Ottawa in this W.H. 'Dad' Martin photograph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s...
|Apr 20
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC