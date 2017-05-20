50 Reasons: Plenty to explore within ...

50 Reasons: Plenty to explore within 3-hour drive of Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: The Capital-Journal

S.P. Dinsmoor's Garden of Eden in Lucas In the mood for a day trip but not sure which direction you want to go or what you want to see? Here are 50 sites and events within a three-hour drive of Topeka that might be just what you're looking for. And just for fun, we've listed some "other places to stop" along the way to your destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s... Apr '17 Concerned citizen 1
Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16) Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Franklin County District Court Feb '17 scammedbad 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Fingering yourself (Jun '12) Jul '16 AJC 13
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
See all Ottawa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Forum Now

Ottawa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ottawa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ottawa, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC