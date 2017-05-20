50 Reasons: Plenty to explore within 3-hour drive of Topeka

S.P. Dinsmoor's Garden of Eden in Lucas In the mood for a day trip but not sure which direction you want to go or what you want to see? Here are 50 sites and events within a three-hour drive of Topeka that might be just what you're looking for. And just for fun, we've listed some "other places to stop" along the way to your destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.