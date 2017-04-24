Storytellers bring fiction to life at lit fest
Author Debbie Dadey told tales of her creatures written in 166 children's books at the 16th Annual Franklin County Children's Literature Festival Tuesday on the University of Ottawa campus, 1001 S. Cedar St., Ottawa.
