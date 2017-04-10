Proposal emphasizes boundaries for three elementaries
Due to the addition of Sunflower Elementary to the Ottawa school district this coming fall, boundaries for students attending the district's three elementary schools will be changing soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar 13
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC