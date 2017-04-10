Police arrest two students after Mond...

Police arrest two students after Monday morning gun incident

Ottawa police officers and Franklin County Sheriff's deputies meet with school officials Monday morning at Ottawa High School, 1120 S. Ash St. The school went on lockdown after a report of a handgun in a backpack on campus.

