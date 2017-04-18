Ottawa man pleads no contest to drug charges
Terry Lynn Rugg entered the plea to one count of possession of marijuana, a quantity greater than 25 grams and less than 450 grams, with the intent to distribute in Franklin County District Court, 301 S. Main St., Ottawa, in front of District Judge Douglas P. Witteman.
